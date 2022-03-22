Matapos ang masusing pagninilay, mga pagpupulong, at konsultasyon, opisyal nang inendorso ng Diocesan Council of the Laity ng Diocese of Legazpi sa pagkapangulo si Vice President Leni Gerona Robredo at ang kanyang running mate na si Senator Francis Pangilinan bilang pangalawang pangulo.

Bagama't naging isyu ang pakikipag-ugnayan ng simbahan sa mga kandidato, may karapatan umano itong direktang makilahok sa gawaing pampulitika at panlipunan alinsunod na rin sa kautusang "Apostolicam Actuositatem" bilang kanilang espesyal na obligasyon.

Non-partisan umano ang simbahan, subalit hindi neutral.

Ayon sa grupo, nakasaad sa isang bahagi ng Second Plenary Council of the Philippines (o PCP II) , ang mga Layko ay dapat tumulong sa pagbuo ng kamalayan sa pagboto upang tahasang isulong ang halalan ng mga pinunong may tunay na integridad sa pampublikong katungkulan.

Para sa Diocesan Council, si Robredo ay may magandang track record ng serbisyo, dedikasyon sa mabuti at maayos na pamamahala, may kakayahang magpatupad ng mga partnership at programa lalo na ang nasa laylayan, at may integridad.

"A good Catholic once said 'The Church is non-partisan, but never neutral. One cannot be neutral when it comes to Good versus Evil, one can never be neutral when it comes to truth versus falsehood. One can never be neutral when it comes to corruption versus good governance'. Hence, Pope Francis himself in “Fratelli Tutti” stressed that Catholics must be active in politics. A good Catholic meddles in politics, offering the best of himself, so that those who govern can govern well. Catholics should not be indifferent to politics, but should offer suggestions, as well as prayers, that their leaders may serve the common good in humility and love. Politics, according to the Holy Father, is a lofty vocation and one of the highest forms of charity, because it serves the common good," ayon sa pahayag ng samahan.

"With our current political-economic turmoil and the pandemic situation in the Philippines, we firmly believe that Vice President Leni Robredo, a God-fearing person, is the most capable candidate for the presidency," dagdag pa nito.

Hinimok ng Diocesan Council ang publiko na maging matalino sa pagboto, batay sa dikta ng konsensya at hindi batay sa popularidad, personal loyalty o past or potential benefits. Dapat umanong isaalang-alang ang interes ng bansa.

Higit pa rito, dapat rin umanong suriin ang bawat kandidato, ang kanilang karakter, integridad at track record, kakayahan at may pagmamahal sa Diyos, bayan at mga tao.

- ulat ni Karren Canon