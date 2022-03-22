DFA confirms death of OFW in Kuwait

MANILA -- The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Tuesday confirmed the death of a Filipina worker based in Kuwait.

The DFA said the female overseas worker was found dead in her room in the Al-Salam Area on March 14.

Police were called to her room after neighbors noticed that she hadn't come out all morning. Cops had to break open the door to her room to enter it.

Initial reports state that the manner of death is consistent with suicide. The DFA, however, said they are still waiting for the results of the forensic examination.

The Philippine Embassy in Kuwait is closely monitoring the case, according to the DFA.

There are some 241,000 OFWs in Kuwait, according to recent government data.

Editor's note:

A group in the Philippines is dedicated to addressing those who have suicidal tendencies.

The crisis hotlines of the Natasha Goulbourn Foundation aim to make these individuals feel that someone is ready to listen to them.

These are their hotline numbers:

Information and Crisis Intervention Center

(02) 804-HOPE (4673)

0917-558-HOPE (4673)

or (632) 211-4550 0917-852-HOPE (4673)

or (632) 964-6876 0917-842-HOPE (4673)

or (632) 964-4084

In Touch Crisis Lines:

0917-572-HOPE

or (632) 211-1305 (02) 893-7606 (24/7) (02) 893-7603 (Mon-Fri, 9 am-5 pm) Globe (63917) 800.1123

or (632) 506.7314 Sun (63922) 893.8944

or (632) 346.8776

