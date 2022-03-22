MANILA - Even though a faction of the PDP-Laban, of which senatorial aspirant John Castriciones is a member, chose to endorse the presidential bid of Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr., the former and the group he founded to support President Rodrigo Duterte are still backing the presidential bid of Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso, the latter's campaign manager said Tuesday.

Castriciones, a guest senatorial candidate in Domagoso's slate, clarified that the "MRRD" group backing Marcos is different from the Mayor Rodrigo Roa Duterte National Executive Coordinating Committee (MRRD-NECC), which he founded, Lito Banayo said in a press conference in their headquarters in Intramuros.

"Gumawa ng clarification si... John Castriciones na 'yung MRRD na supposedly nag-endorse kay Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ay 'Movement of Reform and Rural Development,'" said Banayo.

(John Castriciones clarified that the MRRD which is supposedly endorsing Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is the "Movement of Reform and Rural Development.")

The clarification comes a week after some individuals introducing themselves as members of the MRRD-NECC said majority of their regional chapters and leaders decided to back Marcos instead of Domagoso.

According to Banayo, Castriciones, who served as Duterte's Agrarian Secretary, called around 11 p.m. Monday to affirm his support for Domagoso even though his party has already decided otherwise.

"He (Castriciones) is sticking it out with Mayor Isko regardless of his party's decision," said Banayo.

A faction of PDP-Laban on Tuesday morning endorsed the presidential bid of the son of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos, the nemesis of the party's founding fathers and former senators Aquilino "Nene" Pimentel and Benigno Aquino Jr.

In a separate interview, Castriciones told reporters that officials of the MRRD-NECC have already signed documents to formalize their endorsement for the Manila Mayor.

Majority of the MRRD-NECC are still behind Domagoso, while about a third of the group prefer other candidates, he said in a phone interview.

"Hindi naman puwedeng 100 percent... that is understandable in all organizations," he said.

When asked if he continues to reach out to Duterte for the latter to endorse Domagoso's candidacy instead of other candidates, Castriciones said: "Sa panahong ito, mahirap na makipag-usap kay President dahil wala na ako sa Gabinete."

(As of now, it is hard to talk to the President because I am no longer in the Cabinet.)

Domagoso has been vocal about his desire to get an endorsement from Duterte, but noted that his priority is to still go directly to communities to woo voters.

