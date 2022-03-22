People exit the Quiapo Church after hearing the Friday Mass on March 11, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News



MANILA - The Philippines is under a "minimal risk" classification for COVID-19 cases as infections continued to decline and vaccine coverage increased, the Department of Health said Tuesday.

The country had a daily average of 490 virus infections last week versus 564 cases the previous week, according to Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire.

"Pababa na po nang pababa ang mga kaso ng COVID sa lahat ng lugar sa ating bansa. Lahat ng rehiyon natin ay nananatili sa minimal risk case classification at low risk health systems capacity," she told reporters.

(COVID-19 cases in all areas are declining. All regions remain under minimal risk case classification and low risk health systems capacity.)

The DOH is monitoring some areas which has a positive 1-week growth rate but none so far had a positive growth in cases for 2 straight weeks, Vergeire said.

"Patuloy ang pagbaba ng mag kaso. Nagi-slowdown o nagpa-plateau," she said.

(The number of cases continue to decline. It's slowing down or plateauing.)

The country's COVID-19 positivity rate also dropped to 2.7 percent last week versus 3.2 percent the previous week, Vergeire said.

The number of severe and critical cases in hospitals stood at 805 versus 1,874 in mid-January during the peak of rise in cases brought by the omicron variant, she added.

Meantime, 85.9 percent of 568 samples in the latest genome sequencing run turned out positive for the omicron variant, the DOH spokesperson said. Only 1 or .18 percent was positive for the delta variant, she added.

BAYANIHAN BAKUNAHAN 4

Eight regions surpassed their vaccination targets during the fourth run of the national vaccination days, according to Vergeire.

These are as follows: Eastern Visayas (206 percent), Central Luzon (146 percent), Zamboanga Peninsula (133 percent), Metro Manila (126 percent), Ilocos region (121 percent), Cagayan Valley, (119 percent), Caraga (111 percent), Cordilleras (108 percent)

Government also achieved 70 percent of is target booster shots, 134 percent of its target second doses, and 115 percent of its target initial doses, Vergeire said. Authorities aimed to administer 8.8 million COVID-19 jabs, the DOH earlier said.

Some 11.6 million of 65.2 million fully vaccinated individuals have received their booster shots, according to the DOH spokesperson.

Government is ready in the event a yearly COVID-19 vaccination will be needed, Vergeire said.

"It has long been discussed and have been planned for by government tong regularity ng pagbabakuna ng COVID-19. Kasama na po dyan ang ating mga kailangan bilhing bakuna para sa iba't ibang sector ng ating lipunan," she said.

(The regularity of COVID-19 vaccination has long been discussed and have been planned for by government. This includes doses for different sectors of our society.)

"Ang gobyerno po natin ay magiging handa para maibigay po ito sa ating mga kababayan if and when completed evidence will be there."

(Government will be prepared to give these to he public if and when completed evidence will be there.)

