The production line of the vote counting machines at Comelec's warehouse in Sta. Rosa, Laguna on March 14, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The supposed data leak into tech firm Smartmatic is largely unrelated to the May 9 polls but still needs to be further investigated, an election watchdog said Tuesday.

The Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting said majority of information that was leaked were reportedly those used in past elections.

"Based on the information we've seen in the public so far, none of the pieces of information would affect the current elections directly, at least the running of the current elections," Dr. William Yu, trustee and IT lead of PPCRV, told ANC's "Rundown".

"But we strongly encourage the Comelec and law enforcement authorities to dig deeper because clearly there was a leak that happened."

The election watchdog earlier said that in the alleged breach that happened in January, the compromised data was from past elections.

"’Yung mga nakuha namang impormasyon, mga dati na itong kinakalap na impormasyon noong 2016. Tapos ’yung nakuha pa ng hacking team na ito ay puro personal profiles at saka ilang mga personal engagements ng Smartmatic with Comelec noong 2016," Dr. Arwin Serrano, PPCRV director for voter education, had said.

"So walang kinalaman ito dito sa ating darating na 2022 elections."

Smartmatic has maintained its system was not hacked following the claim of Sen. Imee Marcos of a "serious security breach".

“This is the reason why Smartmatic humbly requests that these statements and alleged data be verified first. Because right now, it is just a source of speculation based on an anonymous group posting screenshots of data and photos on Facebook, which are not verified, and are very possibly fabricated or manipulated,” Smartmatic lawyer Christopher Louie Ocampo had said.

The firm reiterated that the source code and software of the Automated Election System delivered to Comelec “underwent exhaustive audits in the country and internationally” and that it went through “a rigorous review, led by the Comelec with the active participation of experts and representatives of political parties".