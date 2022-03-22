2 Chinese face raps for selling unregistered medicines in Cebu

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) in Central Visayas has filed charges for violation of RA 8203 or the Special Law on Counterfeit Drugs against two Chinese arrested in an entrapment operation in Mandaue City last Friday.

One of the suspects remain at large.

The foreigners, identified as Wu Xiao and Shi Wenpai, allegedly sold medicines and COVID-19 rapid test kits that did not have the approval of the Food and Drug Administration.

According to NBI 7 Director Rene Oliva, they received a tip that one can purchase medicines without prescription at a certain drugstore in Mandaue City, which prompted them to launch their operation.

“You cannot dispense to the general public without the proper registration for the purpose of protecting the public,” said Oliva.

They seized from their drugstore approximately half a million pesos worth of Amoxicilin capsules, herbal medicines, and rapid test kits.

One of the owners of the store is still at large.

“There is no pharmacist and it looked like a convenience store from the outside,” added Oliva.

He also added that the contraband was mostly imported. The suspects have been operating for one year in Cebu.

The foreigners failed to show their passport during the arrest.

NBI warned the public against buying fake medicines and drugs, especially amid the pandemic.

- report by Annie Perez

RELATED VIDEO