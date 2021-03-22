Total COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad now at 15,985

MANILA - The number of Filipinos abroad who have contracted COVID-19 rose to 15,985 as 15 new cases were recorded Monday, the Department of Foreign Affairs said.

The DFA also reported 9 new recoveries and no new fatality.

Except for two days, the number of new COVID-19 cases among overseas Filipinos has been in the double digits since March 16.

The number of those currently being treated abroad for the disease is 5,238 as 9,700 of those infected have recovered, while 1,047 have died.

Those undergoing treatment are broken down as follows by region: 845 in the Asia Pacific, 870 in Europe, 3,445 in the Middle East and Africa, and 78 in the Americas.

Today, the DFA reports 15 new COVID-19 cases, 9 new recoveries, and no new fatalities among overseas Filipinos. (1/3)@teddyboylocsin pic.twitter.com/KBxbCw1SaA — DFA Philippines (@DFAPHL) March 22, 2021

In the Philippines, COVID-19 has so far sickened 671,792 people. The tally includes 12,972 deaths, 577,850 recoveries, and 80,970 active cases.

The new coronavirus is believed to have first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019.

Data from US-based Johns Hopkins University showed that more than 123.2 million people globally have contracted COVID-19, with the US, India, Brazil, Russia and the United Kingdom (UK) having the highest numbers of cumulative cases as of this posting.

The UK in December last year detected a reportedly more infectious COVID-19 strain, leading some countries to impose new measures to stem its spread. New variants were also reported in South Africa, Brazil and the Philippines.

Over 2.7 million people have died due to the disease while more than 69.8 million have recovered, according to the JHU’s running tally.

