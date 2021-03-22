The new wall of Muntinlupa

A man walks over a makeshift barrier near a concrete wall built in the middle of a road near the New Bilibid Prison for security and safety concerns amid the coronavirus disease outbreak in Muntinlupa City, on Monday. The Philippines recorded another record-high number of new COVID-19 infections at 8,019, the 3rd time in 4 days, as new restrictions are being imposed in Metro Manila and its four surrounding provinces following the spike in new cases.