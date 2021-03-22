The new wall of Muntinlupa
Eloisa Lopez, Reuters
Posted at Mar 22 2021 07:47 PM
A man walks over a makeshift barrier near a concrete wall built in the middle of a road near the New Bilibid Prison for security and safety concerns amid the coronavirus disease outbreak in Muntinlupa City, on Monday. The Philippines recorded another record-high number of new COVID-19 infections at 8,019, the 3rd time in 4 days, as new restrictions are being imposed in Metro Manila and its four surrounding provinces following the spike in new cases.
coronavirus, covid19, quarantine, lockdown, bubble, NCRPlus, Muntinlupa, prison, NBP, multimedia, multimedia photos
- /news/03/22/21/holy-week-vacation-ng-ilang-pinoy-napurnada-dahil-sa-ncr-plus-bubble
- /video/news/03/22/21/pagkukulang-ng-contractor-sinisilip-sa-pagguho-ng-gusali-sa-maynila
- /news/03/22/21/lalaking-tumalon-sa-ilog-matapos-ang-inuman-nalunod
- /news/03/22/21/huwag-magsisihan-palace-appeals-as-philippines-reports-record-rise-in-covid-19-cases
- /news/03/22/21/ncr-plus-bubble-operasyon-ng-mga-kainan-limitado-sa-delivery-takeout-outdoor-dining