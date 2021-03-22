Standards for mental health services yet to be finalized by DOH, says official

ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — An official of the Department of Health (DOH) admitted to lawmakers Monday that the country has yet to craft the "standards for mental health services" 3 years after the passage of the landmark Mental Health Act.

The standards, mandated under the law, are necessary in order to establish a responsive primary mental health services that will be developed and integrated as part of the basic health services at the appropriate level of care, particularly at the city, municipal, and barangay level.

Frances Prescilla Cuevas, chief health program officer of DOH Disease Prevention and Control Bureau-Essential Non-Communicable Disease Division, told the House health panel that they have yet to release the guidelines, 3 years since Republic Act 11036 became a law in 2018.

The standards for the country's mental health services will have to be determined by the DOH, in consultation with stakeholders.

The House health panel conducted an inquiry after its chairperson Quezon Rep. Angelina Tan delivered a privilege speech in February asking officials to "scale up" mental health services in the country amid the perceived psychosocial consequences of the pandemic.

During Monday's hearing, several representatives from various educational institutions also urged DOH to augment the number of mental health professionals, specifically guidance counsellors, to strengthen the delivery of mental health services to students as they shift to blended learning.

Experts have said pandemic fatigue is affecting more Filipinos, endangering the general public’s mental health.

President Rodrigo Duterte approved in 2018 the Mental Health Law, which would provide PhilHealth coverage for mental health patients’ confinement, check-ups and medicines, and the opening of units dedicated for them to be attended by health workers.

Advocates had pushed for legislation on mental healthcare for 2 decades, its proponent Sen. Risa Hontiveros had earlier said.

—Reports from RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News



Editor's note:

A group in the Philippines is dedicated to addressing those who have mental health problems.

The crisis hotlines of the Natasha Goulbourn Foundation aim to make these individuals feel that someone is ready to listen to them.

These are their hotline numbers:

Information and Crisis Intervention Center

(02) 804-HOPE (4673)

0917-558-HOPE (4673) or (632) 211-4550

0917-852-HOPE (4673) or (632) 964-6876

0917-842-HOPE (4673) or (632) 964-4084

In Touch Crisis Lines:

0917-572-HOPE or (632) 211-1305

(02) 893-7606 (24/7)

(02) 893-7603 (Mon-Fri, 9 am-5 pm)

Globe (63917) 800.1123 or (632) 506.7314

Sun (63922) 893.8944 or (632) 346.8776

