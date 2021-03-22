Marikina records 200 pct increase in COVID-19 cases; hospitals full

Health-care workers assist evacuees at the Malanday Elementary School evacuation center in Marikina City on Nov. 23, 2020. The city has implemented COVID-19 isolation, testing and contact tracing activities on evacuees taking shelter after the flood brought by typhoon Ulysses that inundated villages in Marikina City. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - A drastic rise in COVID-19 cases has pushed Marikina City's hospitals beyond capacity, mayor Marcelino Teodoro said Monday, prompting them to refer patients to other facilities in neighboring areas.

"In an earlier interview, I was telling we are operating in a full capacity. But an hour ago, I was informed again that we are now operating beyond the capacity of our hospitals here in Marikina," he told ANC.

Several patients are queued outside hospitals waiting to be admitted, he said.

The mayor said Marikina City has recorded a 200-percent increase in coronavirus infections. "We have around 890 active cases here. This is around a 200 percent increase from the last number of cases that we had last week," he said.

On March 9, Marikina City only tallied 409 active cases or patients deemed infectious. The city's total caseload has reached over 5,300 COVID-19 cases, with more than 4,300 recoveries and 88 fatalities.

While the city government has not imposed localized lockdowns, Teodoro said they were isolating COVID-19 patients to quarantine facilities instead of letting them recuperate at home.

To rein in the spread of COVID-19, Marikina City will inspect commercial establishments to ensure they have proper ventilation, he added.

Teodoro said they were also ramping up efforts in contact tracing, testing and identifying more quarantine facilities. They will also give food packs and financial assistance to those affected by renewed anti-virus restrictions.

President Rodrigo Duterte has placed the capital region and its neighboring provinces under general community quarantine for 2 weeks amid the surge in COVID-19 cases.

In Resolution 104, the IATF for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases set the following measures, among others, in the said areas: