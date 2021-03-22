Marikina records 200 pct increase in COVID-19 cases; hospitals full

MANILA - A drastic rise in COVID-19 cases has pushed Marikina City's hospitals beyond capacity, mayor Marcelino Teodoro said Monday, prompting them to refer patients to other facilities in neighboring areas.
"In an earlier interview, I was telling we are operating in a full capacity. But an hour ago, I was informed again that we are now operating beyond the capacity of our hospitals here in Marikina," he told ANC.
Several patients are queued outside hospitals waiting to be admitted, he said.
The mayor said Marikina City has recorded a 200-percent increase in coronavirus infections. "We have around 890 active cases here. This is around a 200 percent increase from the last number of cases that we had last week," he said.
On March 9, Marikina City only tallied 409 active cases or patients deemed infectious. The city's total caseload has reached over 5,300 COVID-19 cases, with more than 4,300 recoveries and 88 fatalities.
While the city government has not imposed localized lockdowns, Teodoro said they were isolating COVID-19 patients to quarantine facilities instead of letting them recuperate at home.
To rein in the spread of COVID-19, Marikina City will inspect commercial establishments to ensure they have proper ventilation, he added.
Teodoro said they were also ramping up efforts in contact tracing, testing and identifying more quarantine facilities. They will also give food packs and financial assistance to those affected by renewed anti-virus restrictions.
President Rodrigo Duterte has placed the capital region and its neighboring provinces under general community quarantine for 2 weeks amid the surge in COVID-19 cases.
In Resolution 104, the IATF for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases set the following measures, among others, in the said areas:
- Only essential travel into and out are allowed. But public transportation will remain operational at such capacities and protocols already approved.
- All mass gatherings, including religious gatherings, are prohibited.
- The holding of face-to-face meetings are highly discouraged.
- Holding of weddings, baptisms, and funeral services are limited to 10 persons.
- The private sector is enjoined to adopt similar alternative arrangements as those already in place in the executive branch of government, i.e. 30 - 50 percent operational or on-site capacity.
- Dine-in restaurants, cafes and establishments shall be limited to delivery, take-out, and any outdoor or al fresco dining shall be allowed, provided that additional engineering and administrative controls are put in place.
- Visiting persons outside their immediate family or other households is strongly discouraged.
- Even at home, the wearing of masks for the elderly and the vulnerable and for the rest of the household is strongly advised.
ANC, Matters of Fact, Marikina City, Marcelino Teodoro, Marikina City COVID-19 update, Marikina City COVID-19 cases, Marikina hospitals beyond capacity, Marikina 200 percent COVID-19 cases