Judicial and Bar Council submits to Duterte list of nominees for next SC chief justice

MANILA - The Judicial and Bar Council on Monday submitted to President Rodrigo Duterte the list of nominees for the position of chief justice of the Supreme Court.

Among the nominees are Senior Associate Justice Estela Perlas-Bernabe, and Associate Justices Alexander Gesmundo and Ramon Paul Hernando.

They are the only ones who completed submitting their documentary requirements as of February 26, the extended deadline given by the JBC for applicants and nominees to comply with the required submissions.

One of them may be appointed as the next Supreme Court Chief Justice following the retirement of Chief Justice Diosdado Peralta on March 27.

Peralta's retirement comes a year ahead of the magistrate's mandatory retirement when he turns 70 on March 27, 2022.

Amid a growing number of COVID-19 cases and new pandemic restrictions in place, the Supreme Court on Monday went ahead with its flag raising ceremony in honor of the outgoing chief justice, his last as top magistrate.

Blue balloons and a tarpaulin thanking Peralta were hung in different parts of the SC compound in Manila City, while flaglets greeting Peralta a happy birthday were distributed to SC employees.

