House suspends work until Wednesday amid COVID-19 surge

MANILA - The House of Representatives has suspended regular operations until Wednesday, citing the increase in COVID-19 cases.

“With the alarming rise in COVID 19 cases, particularly in the National Capital Region, the House of Representatives is declaring a suspension of work operations until Wednesday, 24 March 2021,” Secretary General Mark Llandro Mendoza said in a memorandum dated March 22.

“For the period of suspension, however offices such as the Office of the Secretary General, Finance Department, Engineering Department and the Office of the Sergeant at Arms/Legislative Security Bureau shall maintain skeletal forces within their respective departments to ensure continuity of basic services,” it added.

The plenary session was suspended at 6:33 p.m. Monday, with the resumption set for Thursday, at 9 a.m.

As of Monday, the Philippines has recorded 671,792 total COVID-19 cases. The tally includes 12,972 deaths, 577,850 recoveries, and 80,970 active cases.