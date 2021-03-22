Health facilities told to utilize COVID-19 vaccines by March 24 or else lose the allocation

Health workers from Sta. Ana Hospital administer the Sinovac vaccine, CoronaVac, to fellow healthworkers from different hospitals in Manila on March 2, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Vaccination sites must use up all COVID-19 vaccines by March 24 or else lose the allocation, the health department said Monday, in a bid to hasten the immunization of health workers.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire confirmed Health Secretary Francisco Duque III’s earlier comment that they might re-distribute AstraZeneca vaccines in Metro Manila due to the rise in cases in the region, and to distribute the vaccine before expiration.

Despite the push to inoculate 70 million people before the year ends, the government has only been able to vaccinate more than 330,000 health workers in the last 3 weeks even though 1.1 million doses of vaccines have already been deployed.

“Pinagaaralan po natin yan,” Vergeire said of the possibility of retrieving COVID-19 vaccines from the provinces with low inoculation rate.

Video Courtesy of Department of Health

“We have been vaccinating a long time already and this vaccination should have been finished in a certain period of time na naibigay natin.”

(We are studying that…We have been vaccinating a long time already and this vaccination should have been finished in a certain period of time that we allotted for.)

“Nagbigay ulit tayo ng deadline. Ang sabi natin kailangan mangyari na yan by March 24. Kung hindi nyo pa magagamit kukunin muna natin para mabakunahan natin yung mga hindi pa nababakunahan dito sa matataas na kaso sa ibang areas,” she added.

(We gave another deadline. We said they should finish by March 24. If they are not able to use those, we will retrieve them to vaccinate those in areas with high numbers of cases.)

“Kaya nga natin ating ibinigay yan para maprotektahan ang ating mga kababayan, ang ating health care workers. So they have to do this expeditiously especially now that the cases are rising,” she said.

(The reason why we are giving this is to protect our fellow Filipinos, our health workers. So they have to do this expeditiously especially now that the cases are rising.)

Vergeire said in case they will have to retrieve the deployed vaccines, they will ensure that the doses will be replaced, perhaps by the vaccines expected to arrive next.