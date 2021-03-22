'Don't stay at home': Laguna gov urges COVID suspects to go to quarantine centers

Police officers man a checkpoint in San Pedro City, Laguna on March 15, 2020. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Laguna Governor Ramil Hernandez has an important announcement for his constituents: If you are exhibiting COVID-like symptoms, don't stay at home.

Speaking to TeleRadyo, Hernandez said the provincial government is planning to impose stricter quarantine protocols as there are numerous quarantine facilities in Laguna that remain unfilled.

"Hindi po napupuno dahil ang mga tao mas preferred po nila sa bahay," he said.

(These are not full because people prefer to be quarantined at home.)

"Maghihigpit po talaga tayo ngayon... kung talagang hindi ho makiki-coooperate ang mga tao, talagang strictly iimplement [ang pagbabawal sa home quarantine]," he said.

(We will really be strict this time... if the public will not cooperate, we will strictly implement the ban on home quarantine.)

The governor said staying in quarantine centers will lessen household transmission of the coronavirus. Former Health Secretary Paulyn Ubial has said household transmission is driving the surge of COVID-19 cases in the Philippines as coronavirus infections topped 663,000 a year into the pandemic.

Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and nearby areas were placed under a "bubble" earlier this week to stop the spread of the virus to other parts of the Philippines after the country began recording more new COVID-19 cases in recent days.