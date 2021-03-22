DOH slammed for allegedly preventing firms from procuring COVID-19 vaccines

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA - At least 2 senators have criticized the Department of Health for allegedly excluding several industries from assisting in government's vaccination drive.

Sen. Imee Marcos over the weekend said she has a copy of a draft administrative order that would prevent producers of tobacco, milk, sugar, soda, and alcohol from procuring COVID-19 vaccines.

Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon said these same firms have donated coronavirus vaccines to government.

"Itong mga kompanya ding ito ay siyang nagbabayad ng buwis. Talagang kapalpakan, di na nagiisip itong taga-DOH at IATF (Inter-Agency Task Force against COVID-19). Maraming namamatay dahil sa incompetence nitong mga taong ito," Drilon told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo Monday.

(These companies also pay taxes. This is really incompetence, the DOH and IATF don't really think. Many will die because of their incompetence.)

The DOH in a statement Sunday said it "commits to provide all Filipinos equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines based solely on the priority listing."

"Any provisions that may tend to discriminate against any sector of the population from accessing COVID-19 vaccines will not be considered in the final version of the IRR (implementing rules and regulations," it said.

"In the consultation process, the consensus is to honor the multiparty agreement among DOH, NTF, vaccine manufacturers, and other procuring entities like the private companies and LGUs. All comments and recommendations from different stakeholders are still welcome until the finalization and approval of the IRR."

The private sector and government had procured 17 million jabs from AstraZeneca, which is set to arrive May with an initial batch of 2.6 million, presidential adviser for entrepreneurship Joey Concepcion earlier said. The remaining balance of 14.5 million will arrive in the third quarter, he added.