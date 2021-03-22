DOH says over 336,000 health workers vaccinated

Health workers get inoculated with the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine at The Medical City in Pasig City on March 03, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Department of Health on Monday said the Philippines has vaccinated more than 300,000 people and has deployed almost all of the COVID-19 vaccines that have arrived in the Philippines.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire told reporters that as of March 20 or almost 3 weeks after the vaccine rollout started, 336,656 have been vaccinated.

She said 98.2% or 1,105,600 out of 1,125,600 vaccine doses have been distributed.

These are the Sinovac vaccines from China and the AstraZeneca vaccines from COVAX facility.

Currently, 1,623 vaccination sites are inoculating health workers in 17 regions.

The Philippines plans to inoculate up to 70 million Filipinos by the end of the year.

