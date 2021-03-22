Benguet town mayor passes aways, tests positive for COVID-19

Sixty-one-year-old Kabayan, Benguet Mayor Faustino Aquisan died from cardiac arrest Sunday morning.

According to the mayor's kin, he was brought to a hospital in Baguio City on Saturday night and passed away the day after.

"Actually, he was strong. We came from Kabayan on Friday, and then biglang noong Saturday, 'yun na. He was attended kaagad naman. All the necessary things to do where undertaken," his sister, Virginia Sagpatan, said.

The mayor was tested for COVID-19 and was found positive for the virus.

His body was immediately cremated and will be brought to Kabayan.



Contact tracing is already being done to identify the people who had close contact with the late mayor from March 6 to 19.

Aquisan served as the town's mayor for three terms.

- report from Micaella Ilao