AFP says Camp Aguinaldo lockdown in force until situation improves

Camp Aguinaldo. ABS-CBN News file photo

MANILA - The lockdown of Camp Aguinaldo, the Philippine military's headquarters, in Quezon City will be in force until the health situation improves, the Armed Forces of the Philippines said Monday.

In a statement, AFP Spokesperson Maj. General Edgard Arevalo said Camp Aguinaldo was put under lockdown beginning Sunday following a surge in new COVID-19 cases inside the military headquarters.

"For a period of 5 days (17-21Mar), there has been 83 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection in Camp Aguinaldo — prompting AFP Chief to order the lockdown," he said.

The lockdown restricts the "entry and exit of all AFP personnel and workers in concessionaires workers inside the General Headquarters in Camp Aguinaldo."

Military personnel will also be confined inside the camp, unless with proper authority to leave camp.

Only those with official transactions inside camp will be allowed to enter its premises.

Arevalo said families and dependents of military personnel living inside the camp are also covered by the lockdown, unless they are essential workers who can present relevant work or office IDs.

As of Sunday, the AFP has reported a total of 7,342 COVID-19 cases within its ranks. Of this number, 870 are active cases, while 6,424 have recovered and 48 have died.

The Philippines has so far recorded 671,792 total COVID-19 cases. The tally includes 12,972 deaths, 577,850 recoveries, and 80,970 active cases.

An independent research group on Saturday warned that the virus tally could reach up to 10,000 per day by the end of the month, half likely to be recorded in Metro Manila, if the current trend continues.

The surge in COVID-19 infections has prompted the government to impose additional quarantine restrictions in Metro Manila, and place 4 neighboring provinces under general community quarantine with similar restrictions, starting Monday until April 4.

RELATED VIDEO: