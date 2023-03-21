NHCP has released its official theme song for the 125th anniversary of Philippines independence. Screengrab from NHCP video/Facebook

MANILA — The National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP) released on Monday its official theme song for the 125th anniversary of the proclamation of Philippine independence.

Titled "Samo't Saring Iisa," the song highlights the Philippines' rich history and diversity.

The NHCP said it hoped this year's commemoration would "serve as a milestone for the Filipino people to reflect on our journey as a free and independent people and how far we have gone from the dreams and aspirations of our forebears."

"It also highlights the role of our history in our journey as a people, to serve as a reminder of where we began from and of our goals as a country," it added.

The Philippines declared its independence from Spain on June 12, 1898.

"Samo't Saring Iisa" was performed by Nyoy Volante, Gian Magdangal, Mikkie Bradshaw-Volante, and Lara Maigue. It was composed by Kent Charcos.

— Bryan Gadingan