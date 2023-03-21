P28M worth of cocaine seized from NAIA passenger

ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Authorities intercepted over P28 million worth of cocaine from a passenger at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 on Tuesday.

Operatives of the Bureau of Customs (BOC) in NAIA, Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and NAIA Inter-Agency Drug Interdiction Task Group (NAIA-IADITG) arrested the passenger, a Turkish national, after discovering the illegal drugs hidden inside his luggage.

The passenger arrived in Manila from Dubai via Emirates Airlines, with Brazil as his port of origin.

Upon inspection, authorities discovered 3.945 kilograms of cocaine concealed in bath soaps, and 1,500 milliliters of liquid cocaine mixed with lotions inside the suspect's luggage with an estimated value of Php 28,858,500.

The passenger was apprehended for possible violation of RA 9165, or the Comprehensive Drug Act and RA 10863 also known as the Customs Modernization And Tariff Act.

