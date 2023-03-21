MANILA - The MRT-3 management responded after a passenger's laptop was found to be damaged while lining up at one of MRT-3's x-ray scanner.

A tweet of a student named Allana Columbres went viral after she complained that they failed to properly handle her laptop, which she said was a gift from her overseas Filipino worker father.

In a statement, the management said the student did not inform authorities that her bag had a laptop inside before they inserted this into a conveyor belt.

MRT management added that the laptop was supposed to be placed in a tray so the x-ray operator could see it clearly.

"The CCTV positioned at the x-ray scanner counter captured Ms. Columbres proceeding to place her backpack on the conveyor belt of the x-ray scanner. The security guards on duty, however, were not informed that the backpack contained a laptop. Hence, the electronic gadget was not put on a separate tray before it was placed on the conveyor belt," they said.

Per MRT management, they were also able to retrieve the backpack immediately after noticing a jam inside the machine. The management also said that they have reached out to the student to apologize for the incident and instructed personnel to "constantly remind the passengers of the safety and security protocols" such as the proper placement of the a passenger's belongings.

However, they also urged passengers to be vigilant about their belongings.

"The MRT-3 puts premium on the well-being, safety, and security of its passengers. All security personnel have been instructed to consistently At the same time, the MRT-3 appeals to the public to always be mindful of their luggage while inside all MRT-3 premises to prevent any loss or damage.