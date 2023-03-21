Police officers attend the Simultaneous Oath-Taking and Donning of Ranks of 2nd Level Uniformed Personnel (PCpl-PMAJ) under the CY 2022 Regular Promotion program at the Manila Police District headquarters in Manila on January 10, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. is planning to provide housing for cops and soldiers, saying he is "determined" to accomplish it, Malacañang said on Tuesday.

Marcos met Police Chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin, Jr., Armed Forces of the Philippines chief Gen. Andres Centino, Housing Secretary Jose Acuzar and Cavite Gov. Jonvic Remulla at the Palace to discuss the matter, a Presidential Communications Office release showed.

“We have begun to craft the program for the housing of the uniformed personnel, the policemen and the military," the President said.

“We have to develop the concepts further but I’m determined to provide the housing for our uniformed personnel. We will not stop until we're able to do that,” he added.

There were available lands for the planned housing of uniformed personnel, he said, with the Palace saying that government "has just to work on a scheme to get others onboard."

This includes, he said, setting up a scheme where they could be included in the financing system in both private and public banks.

The statement did not include where these housing sites would be built, and when they plan to start this.

The government plans building 6 million housing units until the end of Marcos, Jr's term, with the President calling on Congress to set aside funds in the national budget to subsidize the monthly amortization of government housing beneficiaries.

Housing Undersecretary Avelino Tolentino III earlier said the agency aims to complete 1.25 million houses by the end of 2023.

