Makabayan bloc seeks probe into alleged military presence in Tondo

MANILA -- Makabayan bloc on Tuesday filed House Resolution 885 urging the chamber to investigate the alleged military encampment of the Philippine Army's 11th Infantry Battalion in Tondo and their "harassment and intimidation" of local women's rights advocates.

Gabriela Rep, Arlene Brosas led the filing of the resolution.

"Gusto nating mangyari sa pamamagitan ng resolution ay ma pullout ang mga troops military troops doon mismo sa community. Bawal po yun di po dapat nag e-encamp ang mga military doon sa Tondo," Brosas told media in an ambush interview.

HR 885 said members of Gabriela National Alliance of Women- Tondo chapter noticed "suspicious individuals" tailing them after their participation in the March 8 International Working Women's Day action in Mendiola, Manila.

It said that the next day, March 9, 2023, a "military encampment" was set up in Happyland and Aroma, Barangay 105, Tondo, Manila.