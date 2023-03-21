LTFRB issues over 700 special permits ahead of Holy Week

Commuters use the newly opened Tramo Busway terminal near the MRT Pasay/EDSA Station in Pasay City on December 28, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Land Transportation, Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) on Tuesday said it has release over 700 special permits to increase the number of busses that would ferry passengers to various provinces during the Holy Week.

The LTFRB has released special permits for 712 units that may be used from March 31 to April 17, Joel Bolano, chief of the LTFRB Technical Division, said in a public briefing.

“Pagka ganitong season ay nagdadagdag ang LTFRB ng mga busses pa-probinsya para matugunan ang demand,” he said.

LTFRB personnel are also set to make their rounds in bus terminals to inspect if facilities are ready for the influx of Holy Week passengers.

“Sisiguraduhin natin na yung mga terminal ng busses ay comfortable at may sapat na facilities na gagamitin,” Co said.

The LTFRB reminded passengers to buy their tickets in advance to avoid long queues during the expected Holy Week exodus.

Transport group Liga ng Transportasyon at Operators sa Pilipinas (LTOP), on the other hand, reminded operators and drivers to also start preparing in advance for one of the peak seasons of travel in the country.

“Ang panawagan natin sa mga driver at operator ay maghanda ng lakas, at tulog at kumain ng tama para makaiwas sa aksidente,” said LTOP President Orlando Marquez.