House allows married women to keep maiden surname

MANILA — The House of Representatives on Tuesday approved on third and final reading a bill that would allow married women to retain their maiden surnames.

House Bill 4605, which was favored by 277 House lawmakers with zero opposition, seeks to amend Article 370 of the New Civil Code of the Philippines.

"Although our Civil Code currently allows three options for identification, we see this bill as a relevant and timely move to prove the commitment of the House of Representatives to promoting equality of men and women before the law,” House Speaker Martin Romualdez said in a press release.



"It is not enough that our jurisprudence says that a married woman has an option, but not a duty, to use the surname of the husband. It is important that we institutionalize that they can decide to retain both their maiden name and surname," he added.



Under the current version of Article 370, a married woman has 3 options, namely to use her maiden first name and surname and add her husband's surname; use her maiden first name and her husband's surname; or use her husband's full name then prefix a word indicating that she is his wife, such as "Mrs."



The proposed amendment introduces a fourth option, which is retaining the maiden first name and surname. In other words, a married woman may choose not to introduce any change to her name.



The bill will be sent to the Senate for action.