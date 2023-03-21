Tumutulong sa oil spill cleanup ang mga volunteer at residente sa Barangay Tagumpay, Pola, Oriental Mindoro, Marso 2,2023. Dennis Datu, ABS-CBN News



MAYNILA - Muling pupulungin ng Department of Justice ang Maritime Industry Authority (Marina) at Philippine Coast Guard sa Huwebes sa pagpapatuloy ng isinasagawang imbestigasyon sa malawakang oil spill sa Oriental Mindoro dulot ng paglubog ng MT Princess Empress.

Ayon kay DOJ Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla, ito ay para malaman kung sino ang dapat panagutin sa nangyari.

"Actually delivered na yung mga subpoena for all the documents we need from the different agencies specially Marina, the Coast Guard and some other agencies that may be involved here. Hinihingi na namin lahat ng dokumento," aniya.



"We want to find out exactly what cargo was there, the exact definition of the cargo. Marami pa, all the details of the oil spill. We want to get into because we think that there should be liabilities here, there should be criminal liability involved in this case," dagdag ng kalihim.

Ibinahagi rin ng opisyal ang mga nasaksihan sa pagbisita nito sa bayan ng Pola sa Oriental Mindoro, Martes.



"Kitang-kita yung oil spill. It's bigger than advertised, meaning to say, between Batangas and Mindoro kumalat na talaga siya, and it's really there, near Verde Island alreasy, the Verde Island package... Mas threatening sa atin dito, Verde Island passage, it is the most important, one of the most important areas for marine biodiversity in the world. It is right there, nakita namin yung slicks papunta doon e, very alarming," ani Remulla.



Dahil dito, dapat umanong pamahalaan na ang manguna sa isinasagawang paglilinis sa pamamagitan ng pagkuha ng mga ROV o remotely operated vehicle.



"We will ask for a resolution, tayo na mismo ang mag-undertake ng cleanup by hiring our own ROVs. If there are insurance policies that will allow them to reimburse us, so be it, but I think we should do it ourselves. Kasi kung mayroon pang mahihigop na naroon na makakawala, it's better that we do something about it," ayon sa kalihim.



Nakikipag-ugayan na rin umano si Remulla sa ilang organisasyon na makatutulong sa agarang paglilinis ng tumagas na langis.



"I've asked a foundation of which a former classmate is a member to help us also contact ARGO, so we can document everything properly. We asked their help in getting the ARGO to the Philippines so we can have detailed study. The ARGO is the ROV that studied the Titanic," sabi ni Remulla.

"Ang mahalaga, matigil natin ang oil spill, malinis natin ang oil spill, at managot ang mga taong responsible dito," dagdag niya.

