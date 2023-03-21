PHILIPPINES - Nagbahagi ng kanilang karanasan sa pagkakaroon ng anak ang ilang dating childless couples sa Pilipinas sa tulong ng IVF o in vitro fertilization sa ginanap na ikalawang “test tube” baby reunion sa Edsa Shangri-La Manila noong ika-11 ng Marso 2023. Inilunsad ito ng Taiwan LWH o Lee Women’s Hospital, ang nangungunang fertility center sa Taiwan kung saan kasalukuyang presidente si Dr. Maw-Sheng Lee.

Si Dr. Maw-Sheng Lee habang nagtatalakay sa ika-2 "test tube" baby reunion noong March 11, 2023 sa Manila

Ipinahayag ni Mia Ya No HU, international marketing executive ng LWH at siyang host ng nasabing event ang de kalidad na proseso ng IVF mula sa kanilang ospital.

“Dr. Lee has been devoted to the research of reproductive medicine since 1980...Since the birth of the first IVF baby made by Dr. Lee in 1987, Dr. Lee's team has broken many records with leading technology, of which 5 cases were the first of its kind in Asia, establishing the team's position in the field of reproductive medicine.

We have accumulated nearly 40 years of clinical experience in infertility treatment. All the way from consultation to precise personalized medicine and implantation, we will ensure the best possible care for our patients. The average pregnancy rate in LWH is 70%. So far, more than 50,000 IVF babies have been born by Lee Women's Hospital, and our patients come from 36 countries around the world,” sabi ni Ya No HU.

Matapos ang halos sampung (10) taong paghihintay, ang mag-asawang Jesica at Benny nakabuo rin ng sanggol sa tulong ng IVF ng LWH sa Taiwan.

Si Jesica habang nagbibigay testimonya noong March 11 baby reunion

“I had 2 failed IUI (intrauterine insemination) here in the Philippines, and so my sister was the one who introduced the IVF of Lee Women’s...and she said: Ate, ba’t ‘di mo subukan?’

There are doubts at first because of course, it would entail money and you know, financially, emotionally it would be draining and I would have to leave for work. But then, I said: ‘I could try.’

What inspired me with Lee (Women’s Hospital) is that the people are accommodating, they are very loving, positive feedback coming from the doctor, as well as from the guards, they would just greet you, from their maintenance, everything. And spending your time in Taiwan is stress-free,” pagbabahagi ni Jesica.

At ngayon nga, kasama na ng mag-asawa sa kanilang testimonya ang kanilang anak na babae.

What I remember most is that 3 days before my transfer, the doctor told us: ‘Go shopping, go shopping. Don’t worry about the IVF, it will be positive.’ And so, therefore, we claimed it.

And I thank Lee Women’s Hospital for giving me this beautiful daughter...actually we had twins, but we lost our baby boy when he was 3 months old due to complications. So it was a fulfilling journey. So, if we’re going back, we will, soon and visit the doctors again,” dagdag ni Jesica.

Ang mag-asawang Aireen at Henry, nagbahagi rin ng kanilang karanasan. Naka-apat na beses silang sumailalim sa IVF procedure at halos bumitaw na noon dahil sa paulit-ulit na pagkabigong makabuo ng anak.

“11 years kaming walang baby. Nung una po, very hesitant, lalo na ako, magpacheck up. Kasi syempre para sa ‘ming mga lalaki, parang nakakabawas macho yun na nagpapacheck up. Kaya nadelay nang nadelay until eventually we decided...actually my wife, yung persistent niyang pagkulit sa akin, pumayag ako’ng magpacheck up then yun na nga, nakita namin yung problem.

Ako yung unang nakitang may problem, yung quality and quantity ng sperm ko, is mababa...so parang ang bigat sa part ko, yujng mga parents namin, parang ako pa ang sinisisi...’kaya pala hindi kayo magkababy...’ So sobrang ang bigat sa pakiramdam ko,” sabi ni Henry.

Si Henry habang nagbibigay testimonya noong March 11 baby reunion

Dagdag pa ni Henry, dapat handa ang mag-asawa emotionally, physically at mentally at sa lahat ng kakailanganin sa IVF procedure:

“Parang roller coaster ride po yung nangyari sa amin. Kasi naka-apat po kami, bago kami naging successful. Kasi ang natutunan ko...hindi lang yung IVF ang makakatulong sa atin, unang-una po yung sarili rin natin. Most especially po, yung mga misis natin. Kailangan ready po sila, emotionally, physically...kailangan po maready yung buong katawan po nila, not just the body, pati yung mind, lahat ready po.

Biruin mo for 11 years...actually yung last namin, pang fourth (4th) hopeless na rin ako...sawa na kong umasa. Sabi ko nga, gawin ko na lang ito without any expectation, i-enjoy na lang, relax na lang kami. Yung mga unang IVF namin, talaga nakafocus kami, pero this time, nagrelax kami, nagpunta kami ng Flower Farm, para kaming nagbakasyon lang (sa Taiwan) for almost a month. So eventually, ayan na po yung product...,” ani Henry na kasama rin ang anak na lalaki sa kanilang testimonya.

Nagpasalamat naman si Dr. Lee sa lahat ng lumahok sa baby reunion at sa lahat ng pamilyang Pilipinong nagbibigay tiwala sa kanilang expertise:

Si Dr. Maw-Sheng Lee sa ika-2 "test tube" baby reunion noong March 11, 2023 sa Manila

“I'm very happy to see you and your family again in Manila. Lee Women's Hospital has helped over 800 Filipino infertile couples to fulfill their dreams...Thank you for believing in us, and giving us the chances to help you.

I believe Lee Women's Hospital can bring you a better chance to become parents. We hope that more Filipino infertile couples can learn about our advanced IVF treatments and technologies. They will have greater chances to fulfill their dreams of becoming parents.”

Filipino couples na kumukonsulta sa Taiwan LWH experts/staff noong March 11 baby reunion

Balak idaos ng LWH ang kanilang ikaapat na baby expo sa darating na Nobyembre.