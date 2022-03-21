People visit an open park in Pasay City on March 5, 2022. Families flocked to malls and other public places today, the first weekend since quarantine restrictions were reverted to alert level 1. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News



MANILA - The Philippines' health department said Monday that 805 or 12.3 percent of COVID-19 patients in hospitals are in severe and critical condition.

The number of intensive care unit (ICU) beds occupied nationwide stood at 704 or 17.8 percent of the total 3,473, the Department of Health said in its latest bulletin.

From March 14 to 20, the country recorded 3,572 new COVID-19 cases or an average of 510 per day, which is 13 percent lower than the cases reported from the previous week.

Of the additional infections during the week, one patient suffered from a severe or critical condition.

During the past week, the DOH said it verified 655 COVID-related fatalities and cited late encoding of death information. The deaths occurred in the following months:

97 this month

122 in February 2022

81 in January 2022

7 in December 2021

29 in November 2021

101 in October 2021

100 in September 2021

45 in August 2021

15 in July 2021

13 in June 2021

6 in May 2021

6 in April 2021

1 in March 2021

5 in February 2021

8 in January 2021

2 in December 2020

5 in November 2020

5 in October 2020

2 in September 2020

1 in August 2020

The Philippines confirmed its first COVID-19 case in January 2020 in a Chinese woman who arrived from Wuhan City, China where the disease is believed to have first emerged.

The government's COVID-19 tracker showed that as of Sunday, March 20, the country has logged a total of 3,674,286 coronavirus infections, of which, 45,201 were active.

Some 65 million or 72.91 percent of the target 90 million people in the country have been fully vaccinated against the respiratory disease. Of those who received their primary series, 11.5 million have received their booster shots.

The government aims to ramp up vaccination in other provinces so these could achieve Alert Level 1, officials earlier said.

Only then will the country further deescalate its alert level, according to Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire.

The Philippines will likely keep Alert Level 1 as the lowest step in COVID-19 restrictions until President Rodrigo Duterte's term ends, said Health Secretary Francisco Duque.

