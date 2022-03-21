Halalan 2022 Presidential hopeful Leody de Guzman during his proclamation rally at the Bantayog ng mga Bayani in Quezon City on Feb. 8, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — Presidential candidate Ka Leody de Guzman on Monday said the Philippines would do well to promote an anti-war sentiment among neighboring countries and demilitarize the South China Sea as a way of resolving the dispute with China.

NOW: Presidential candidate Ka Leody de Guzman sits down with Boy Abunda. They first discuss the pandemic. De Guzman says there's a need to improve health system. Adds that the task force should be composed of health workers and the needs of health workers should be addressed. pic.twitter.com/l6c8TfVlWl — Mike Navallo (@mikenavallo) March 21, 2022

Asked by talk show host Boy Abunda what he intends to do on the issue of Chinese incursions in the West Philippine Sea, the portion of the South China Sea within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone, De Guzman initially said he intends to use the country’s victory over China in the international arbitral tribunal and convince ASEAN countries and other signatories to the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea to exert pressure on China to respect the ruling.

“Kumbinsihin natin ang lahat ng bansang signatory dyan na igalang, di lang igalang kundi protektahan ang pinirmahan nilang kasunduan dyan ng pagrespeto sa territorial integrity ng bawat bansa. At tingin ko yung pressure na gagawin ng ASEAN at ng mga signatory doon sa UNCLOS ay malaking bagay yan para yung China ay mag-isip-isip lalo na pwede nating gamiting parang economic diplomacy,” he said in an interview streamed on Abunda’s YouTube channel Monday.

But the labor leader was quick to acknowledge that these efforts won’t be enough to thwart China’s incursions as the Asian superpower’s interest in building military installations in the South China Sea goes beyond fishing or claiming territories.

“Tingin ko hindi mapipigil yung China, hindi mapipigil sya kasi di lang simpleng pangingisda yan o ano. Ang target talaga, talagang protektahan ang kanyang teritoryo, yung kanyang bansa laban dun sa ginagawang pag-cordon ng US,” he said.

“Ang pinaghuhugutan ng China hindi lang simpleng mangamkam kundi yan ay gusto niyang gamiting military forces niya, military base niya to counter yung move ng US at yung mga alyado niya,” he added.

“Kaya dapat yung kasabay niya ay panawagan ng lahat ng mga bansa na naniniwala na dapat kapayapaan at pagkakaisa, cooperation na i-transform into an economic zone, not war zone. I-demilitarize natin. Magkaroon ng malakas na kampanya na delikado ang gyera sa panahon dito ngayon,” he continued.

De Guzman’s view runs counter to proposals of other presidential candidates and maritime experts who have advocated for joining freedom of navigation exercises throughout the South China Sea with global superpowers like the US to stop China’s assertion of control over the region.

In contrast, he sees the US stepping away from the region as a move that would cause China to voluntarily desist from further incursions.

“Pagka yung anti-war sentiment ay na-develop natin, pwedeng umatras ang US at kung umatras ang US, magiging madali na paatrasin itong China,” he said.

De Guzman reiterated his view that adopting a “neutral foreign policy” towards China and the US will be more beneficial for the Philippines.

He said it is time to review the Mutual Defense Treaty Agreement, the Visiting Forces Agreement, and other military agreements with the United States.

“Marami namang bansa na hindi dumidikit sa China, hindi dumidikit sa Amerika, hindi dumidikit sa kung saan-saang mga powerful na mga bansa. At neutral sya, makipagkasundo lang tayo dun sa mga bansa na kikilala sa ating teritorrial integrity, sa ating sovereignty, sa ating kultura na ang focus ng kanilang pag-gogobyerno ay unahin ang kapakanan ng tao,” he said.

UKRAINE WAR

De Guzman would apply the same “neutral” foreign policy towards Russia’s war on Ukraine, which has been ongoing for almost a month.

“Dapat sana ‘yung maging attitude ng marami sa labas ng US o sa NATO at sa Russia ay manawagan ng pagtigil o kaya mag-isip-isip muna kayo kasi hindi yan biro. Hindi lang labanan mangyayaring labanan niyo yan. Dapat nasa ganung attitude e. Huwag magdadagdag ng…apoy para sa pagsiklab pa,” he said.

While NATO and the US have been criticized for not fighting with Ukraine and instead sending weapons in support, De Guzman and his runningmate Walden Bello have partly attributed the Russian invasion to NATO’s “expansionist” policies, which, according to them, threatened Russia’s security.

PRESIDENTIAL RUN

De Guzman, who identifies himself as a democratic socialist, is campaigning on a platform of new governance for the masses.

He said part of the problem is that Philippine leaders have always been subservient to the interests of foreign powers like the United States and foreign institutions such as the World Trade Organization.

He is advocating for a “reorientation” in governance by allowing stakeholders and citizens to participate in the government’s decision-making and doing away with a government that serves the interests of those on top.

He however clarified he is against any form of revolution that would lead to bloodshed.

“Ang gusto ko yung rebolusyon ng pagbabago, hindi gyera. Dahil ako ayoko talaga ng gyera dahil nakikita natin, nangyari sa Marawi. Hindi lang kabuhayan e. Pati yung heritage at saka buhay ng mga tao nawawala,” he said.

This is De Guzman’s third attempt to run for a government post.

He first ran for a seat at the House of Representatives as a party-list representative in 2016 and then for a Senate seat in 2019. He failed in both attempts.

Now that he is running for president, De Guzman said he is learning that traditional politics run deep.

“Malalim yung trapo politics, malalim. Yung personality politics tsaka yung politics ng pera-pera, talagang yung ating mga mamamayan napapasayaw diyan,” he said.

“Kaya ang bigat kahit na alam mo na yung aking plataporma ay laban nila for the longest time, mga 30 years ago. Mga isyu nila yung bitbit ko. Para bang dahil sa hirap ng buhay ng mga tao, tinitingnan ko lang na ganun, na-eexploit, nasasamantala,” he added.

Despite this, he said he remains optimistic for his chances at the May polls because he represents the marginalized sector.

De Guzman is running under the Partido Lakas ng Masa banner.

