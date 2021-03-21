Manila's San Agustin Church on lockdown after parish priest dies from COVID-19

MANILA - San Agustin Church in Intramuros, Manila was placed on lockdown following the death of its parish priest due to COVID-19 on Sunday, officials said.

Fr. Arnold Sta. Maria Cañoza passed away at the age of 45, according to his order, the Augustinian Vicariate of the Orient.

"Due to the nature of Fray Arnold's passing, the entire convent community will be on lockdown starting today, 21 March 2021. We ask everybody for your prayers," it said in a social media post.

"Access to the church and convent will be restricted, and operations at the Parish Office will also be suspended until further notice," the San Agustin Church management said.

Cañoza first professed his vows in June 2006 and made his solemn profession in February 2011, the order said.

Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso earlier suspended all Holy Week activities in the capital city due to the rising number of new COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila.

The disease has claimed the lives of 12,930 in the country, based on the March 20, 2021 report of the Department of Health. Cumulative total of infections climbed to 656,056 as a record-high of 7,999 additional cases were reported on Saturday.

