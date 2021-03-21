Manila Mayor Isko locks down 16 more barangays for 4 days

People pass by a lockdown marker put in place to curb the spread of COVID-19 at a barangay in Paco, Manila on March 18, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Manila City Mayor Francisco "Isko Moreno" Domagoso on Sunday ordered a lockdown on 16 more barangays in the city for four days due to the rising COVID-19 cases in the National Capital Region.

Domagoso declared the said barangays as"critical zones" after he signed Executive Order No. 11 which mandates a rapid response to contain the resurgence and further spread of COVID-19.

The following areas will be placed under lockdown starting Wednesday, March 24 at 12:01 a.m. until Saturday, March 27 at 11:59 p.m.:

Barangay 1

Barangay 50

Barangay 106

Barangay 109

Barangay 184

Barangay 192

Barangay 209

Barangay 296

Barangay 493

Barangay 515

Barangay 586

Barangay 636

Barangay 669

Barangay 790

Barangay 883

Barangay 875

The executive order was issued upon the recommendation of the Manila Health Department to lock down said areas to conduct disease surveillance and massive contact tracing activities.

All residents should be strictly confined to their residences and are prohibited from going out, except for the following people:

health workers

military personnel

service workers (pharmacies, drug stores, and funeral homes), utility workers (energy, cable, internet, telecommunication companies, water, sanitation, and critical transport facilities including port operation)

essential workers (goods delivery, food delivery, banking and money services)

barangay officials (Chairpersons, Barangay Secretary, Barangay Treasurers, Kagawads, and Executive Officers)

media practitioners accredited by the Presidential Communications Operations Office and the Inter-Agency Task Force

Domagoso also previously signed Executive Order No. 8 on March 19 and Executive Order No. 10 on March 20, which placed 13 barangays and 2 locations under a four-day lockdown.

Barangay 107

Barangay 147

Barangay 256

Barangay 262

Barangay 281 (Under Executive Order No. 10)

Barangay 297

Barangay 350

Barangay 385

Barangay 513

Barangay 519

Barangay 624

Barangay 696

Barangay 831

Street lockdown (Barangay 353): Kusang Loob Street, Sta. Cruz

Clustering Lockdown (Barangay 658): NYK Fil-Ship Management Building

As of Sunday, Manila City has about 2,656 active COVID-19 cases as recorded by the MHD, with a running total of 30,336 recoveries and 852 deaths.

Nationwide, COVID-19 has so far sickened 663,794 people. The tally includes 12,968 deaths, 577,754 recoveries, and 73,072 active cases.

