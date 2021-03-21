Manila Mayor Isko locks down 16 more barangays for 4 days

MANILA - Manila City Mayor Francisco "Isko Moreno" Domagoso on Sunday ordered a lockdown on 16 more barangays in the city for four days due to the rising COVID-19 cases in the National Capital Region.
Domagoso declared the said barangays as"critical zones" after he signed Executive Order No. 11 which mandates a rapid response to contain the resurgence and further spread of COVID-19.
The following areas will be placed under lockdown starting Wednesday, March 24 at 12:01 a.m. until Saturday, March 27 at 11:59 p.m.:
- Barangay 1
- Barangay 50
- Barangay 106
- Barangay 109
- Barangay 184
- Barangay 192
- Barangay 209
- Barangay 296
- Barangay 493
- Barangay 515
- Barangay 586
- Barangay 636
- Barangay 669
- Barangay 790
- Barangay 883
- Barangay 875
The executive order was issued upon the recommendation of the Manila Health Department to lock down said areas to conduct disease surveillance and massive contact tracing activities.
All residents should be strictly confined to their residences and are prohibited from going out, except for the following people:
- health workers
- military personnel
- service workers (pharmacies, drug stores, and funeral homes), utility workers (energy, cable, internet, telecommunication companies, water, sanitation, and critical transport facilities including port operation)
- essential workers (goods delivery, food delivery, banking and money services)
- barangay officials (Chairpersons, Barangay Secretary, Barangay Treasurers, Kagawads, and Executive Officers)
- media practitioners accredited by the Presidential Communications Operations Office and the Inter-Agency Task Force
Domagoso also previously signed Executive Order No. 8 on March 19 and Executive Order No. 10 on March 20, which placed 13 barangays and 2 locations under a four-day lockdown.
- Barangay 107
- Barangay 147
- Barangay 256
- Barangay 262
- Barangay 281 (Under Executive Order No. 10)
- Barangay 297
- Barangay 350
- Barangay 385
- Barangay 513
- Barangay 519
- Barangay 624
- Barangay 696
- Barangay 831
- Street lockdown (Barangay 353): Kusang Loob Street, Sta. Cruz
- Clustering Lockdown (Barangay 658): NYK Fil-Ship Management Building
As of Sunday, Manila City has about 2,656 active COVID-19 cases as recorded by the MHD, with a running total of 30,336 recoveries and 852 deaths.
Nationwide, COVID-19 has so far sickened 663,794 people. The tally includes 12,968 deaths, 577,754 recoveries, and 73,072 active cases.
