AFP says Camp Aguinaldo on lockdown amid COVID-19 surge

Camp Aguinaldo. ABS-CBN News file photo

MANILA - The Philippine military's headquarters in the capital has been placed on lockdown amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the country, the Armed Forces of the Philippines confirmed on Sunday.

"I confirm that Camp Aguinaldo has been locked down since 8 o'clock in the morning today 21 March 2021," said AFP Spokesman Marine Major General Edgard Arevalo.

The military spokesman said that this was a preemptive measure by AFP Chief General Cirilito Sobejana "to arrest the alarming and fast-growing number of COVID-19 infection."

The Philippines confirmed 7,757 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, the third straight day that new infections exceeded 7,000.

An independent research group on Sunday warned that the virus tally could reach up to 10,000 per day by the end of the month, half likely to be recorded in Metro Manila, if the current daily trend continues.

The surge in COVID-19 infections has prompted the government to order additional quarantine restrictions in Metro Manila, and place 4 neighboring provinces under general community quarantine with similar restrictions, starting Monday until April 4.