Abu Sayyaf leader captured in Tawi-Tawi: military

MANILA - A wounded Abu Sayyaf leader was captured in the country's southernmost tip on Saturday evening, the military said Sunday.

Majan Sahijuan alias Apo Mike was apprehended in Barangay Kalupag Island, Languyan, Tawi-Tawi following a report on the presence of armed men, according to the Armed Forces' Western Mindanao Command.

Firefight erupted as state troops proceeded to the area, leaving Sahijuan severely wounded in the firefight, the military said.

Sahijuan, based in Sulu, was abandoned by his two companions who fled with the remaining Indonesian kidnap victim with them, the military added.

The victim was rescued early Sunday, said Wesmincom commander Lt. Gen. Corleto Vinluan Jr.

"Currently, the rescued Indonesian kidnap victim is at the headquarters of the 2nd Marine Brigade for medical procedure and debriefing," he said.

The military in Tawi-Tawi was placed on heightened alert following the rescue of 3 Indonesian kidnap victims and the capture of one of their captors after their speedboat capsized in the surrounding seas as they were fleeing Sulu.

Top police and military officials are scheduled to visit Zamboanga City on Sunday to present the freed victims to the press.

