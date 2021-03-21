3 more overseas Filipinos sick with COVID-19; tally now at 15,970

MANILA - The number of Filipinos abroad who have contracted COVID-19 rose to 15,970 as 3 new cases were recorded Sunday, the Department of Foreign Affairs said.

The DFA also reported no new recovery and no new fatality.

Sunday's number of new cases is the third lowest in a week.

The number of those currently being treated abroad for the disease is 5,232 as 9,691 of those infected have recovered, while 1,047 have died.

Those undergoing treatment are broken down as follows by region: 839 in the Asia Pacific, 870 in Europe, 3,445 in the Middle East and Africa, and 78 in the Americas.

21 March 2021



The DFA received reports today of 3 new COVID-19 cases, no new recovery and no new fatality among Filipinos abroad. (1/3) @teddyboylocsin pic.twitter.com/7QF29hVZ11 — DFA Philippines (@DFAPHL) March 21, 2021

In the Philippines, COVID-19 has so far sickened 663,794 people. The tally includes 12,968 deaths, 577,754 recoveries, and 73,072 active cases.

The new coronavirus is believed to have first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019.

Data from US-based Johns Hopkins University showed that more than 122.8 million people globally have contracted COVID-19, with the US, India, Brazil, Russia and the United Kingdom (UK) having the highest numbers of cumulative cases as of this posting.

The UK in December last year detected a reportedly more infectious COVID-19 strain, leading some countries to impose new lockdown and travel restrictions to stem its spread. New variants were also reported in South Africa, Brazil and the Philippines.

Over 2.7 million people have died while more than 69.5 million have recovered, according to the JHU’s running tally.

