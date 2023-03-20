A snail crawls on the glove of an environmental advocate during an oil spill cleanup in the town of Pola, Oriental Mindoro on March 7, 2023. Francis R. Malasig, EPA-EFE

MANILA — Oriental Mindoro Gov. Humerlito Dolor on Monday urged the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources to release the results of water and fish samples taken from the province, which is affected by a massive oil spill.

He said the result of the tests would determine and recommend areas that are safe for fishing activities.

"BFAR up to now has not yet released the results. That's why we are calling the attention of BFAR. Please help us fast-track the results so that we can ask our fishermen to go back to the sea and fish," Dolor told ANC's "Headstart".

"Ang gusto lang namin mangyari [ay] lagyan ng portion kasi hindi naman lahat ng areas ay affected ang shorelines," he added.

(We want it to be limited to a certain portion because the not all areas have their affected shorelines.)

Residents in Oriental Mindoro are asking the government to lift the fishing ban there. More than 20,000 families in 9 towns are affected by the oil spill.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development has provided relief goods, but many residents said they need more than aid.

Dolor said the government's cash-for-work program would only last for 60 days, adding locals would need alternative livelihood.

The BFAR aims to release the results of the water test this week. It also eyes training residents in fish processing and tapping them in a market linkage program to give them alternative sources of income during the fishing ban, an information officer said.

In the ANC interview, the governor said a remotely operated underwater vehicle from Japan would arrive Monday, which would boost the oil spill cleanup.

"This will finally [give us] a clearer look at the exact location [of the sunken tanker]," he said.

"Secondly, it is capable of patching whatever holes or leaks there might be at the vessel. It can plug the source of oil or it can siphon whatever oil is available inside the tanker," he added.

The Princess Empress was carrying 800,000 liters of industrial fuel oil when it went down in rough seas off Mindoro, south of the capital Manila.

The submerged tanker is believed to be about 400 meters below the waves.

More than 2,500 hectares of coral reefs, mangroves and seaweed could be affected by the spill, the environment ministry said previously.

It is not known how much diesel and oil have leaked into the water.

Thousands of fishermen have been ordered to stay on shore until they can fish safely, and swimming is also banned.

— With reports from Davinci Maru, ABS-CBN News; Agence France-Presse

