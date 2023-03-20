Residents outside of polling precincts in Marawi on March 18, 2023. Courtesy of Comelec

MANILA — The conduct of the plebiscite in Marawi City on Saturday was peaceful and successful, according to the Commission on Elections.

The once-besieged city will now have 2 new villages — Barangay Boganga II and Barangay Datu Dalidigan.

"It was a very peaceful conduct of the plebiscite. People troop to the precincts and there was about 97 percent voters turnout," Comelec chairman George Garcia told ANC's "Rundown" on Monday.

"Ninety-six percent voted yes. Four percent voted no. So, it was a very successful conduct of this plebiscite in Marawi City," he added.

If there was a learning experience from the electoral exercise, Garcia said the poll body should set up a separate line, if not an emergency polling precinct, for women and the elderly.

Before the conduct of the plebiscite, Lanao del Sur Gov. Mamintal "Bombit" Adiong Jr. was seriously wounded while 4 of his police security were killed in an ambush in the town of Maguing in February.

"It was so difficult simply because we have to convince the people that there is nothing to fear. Likewise, we laid down a very good plan of action in order to ensure people will be able to vote on election day," Garcia said.

The poll body chief said the 2 new villages would have to elect their leaders in the upcoming Oct. 30 barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections.

"In the meantime, these 2 new barangays will still be under the present leadership of the original barangays," he added.