Chinese victims of 'hulidap' not pressing charges

MANILA - The Philippine National Police said Monday it is verifying reports the 13 Chinese nationals who were allegedly victimized by police in anti-illegal gambling operations have signed an affidavit saying they won't be pressing charges.

PNP Chief Police Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr. says the document, signed and notarized on March 16 in Parañaque City, is still being looked into.

"We are still verifying the document as of the moment," Azurin said.

The document, signed by all 13 alleged victims, assisted by Atty. Allan D. Busmente, noted that the CIDG-NCR did nothing wrong when it arrested them on March 13 in Tambo, Parañaque.

It states: "... Aside from the pieces of evidence they have recovered during their operation, the CIDG-NCR never took money or any personal belongings from the undersigned."

It also specified they would not be pressing charges against the CIDG personnel involved in the raid.

The document states: "After we were released, we were requested by the PNP Office of the Deputy Chief for Administration (DCA) to file a complaint against the personnel of CIDG-NCR who conducted the operation but we refused to do so because we did not see any irregularity committed against us during the conduct of said operation."

ABS-CBN News has tried to reach out to Busmente for further details and comment about the said affidavit but are still awaiting response, as of press time.

In a statement, former Criminal Investigation and Detection Group - National Capital Region Chief Col. Hansel Marantan said he welcomes the "development as part of the broader investigation of the incident."

"I maintain that me and my men are ready and willing to undergo an impartial investigation into the matter, and we trust in the wisdom of the PNP command," he added.

