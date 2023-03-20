People pass beside religious statues along Tayuman Street in Manila on Feb. 23, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Nine out of 10 adult Filipinos are hopeful that the country has surpassed the worst of COVID-19, according to a Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey released Monday.

Ninety-three percent of the 1,200 adults polled last December 10 to 14 expressed hope that the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic is over, the SWS said.

Six percent, on the other hand, believes the worst is yet to come.

Social Weather Stations

Since December 2021, majority of the respondents said they were more hopeful when it came to the pandemic.

However, 78 percent of Filipinos are still worried about catching COVID-19. Of this number, 59 percent are “worried a great deal”, while 18 percent are “somewhat worried”. Nine percent are also “worried a little”, while 13 percent are not worried.

The percentage of those who are not worried about COVID infection has stayed the same since June 2022, the pollster noted.

Social Weather Stations

As of March 19, the country has recorded a total of 4,078,994 COVID cases, with 66,272 deaths.

Active infections were at 9,290, as of Sunday.

To date, some 79 million Filipinos are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Of the figure, around 24 million people have received their first boosters while 4.5 million have gotten their second boosters.