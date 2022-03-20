Vice presidential candidate Rizalito David answers questions during the Commission on Elections’ #PilipinasDebates2022: The Turning Point at the Sofitel Tent in Pasay City on March 20, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Vice presidential aspirant Rizalito David on Sunday urged his opponents and their running mates to form a "grand coalition" against former senator Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio.

The two are frontrunners in their respective races in the upcoming May elections.

David made the call in his closing statement during the Commission on Elections' vice presidential debate.

"Marami akong masasabi para iboto niyo ako at aking kasama na si Dr. Joey Montemayor but at the end of the day 'di kami mananalo. Wala ni isa dito ang mananalo kay Sara Duterte. Wala ni isa dun sa presidential candidates ang tatalo kay Marcos," he said.

(I can say many things so you vote me and my running mate Dr. Joey Montemayor but at the end of the day we won't win. None of us here can win against Sara Duterte. None of the presidential candidates can beat Marcos.)

"Let us form a grand coalition to defeat Marcos and Duterte. Please do a selfless act."

David was among vice presidential hopefuls who criticized Duterte's absence from the debate.

https://news.abs-cbn.com/news/03/20/22/vp-bets-slam-sara-dutertes-absence-in-comelec-debate

Partido Lakas ng Masa's Walden Bello said he and his running mate labor leader Leody Guzman are different from other politicians in the sense they seek "strict" reforms such as P750 daily minimum wage.

"Repeal the Rice Tarrification Act. Repeal yung Automatic Appropriation Act, decriminalize abortion. Legalize same-sex marriage, legalize divorce," he said.

"In the scripture may sinabi (it's said) that without vision the people perish. Yun hong traditional politicians walang vision na binibigay sa atin. Kami ho ni Ka Leody (Ka Leody and I are) are offering a vision of equality, free of poverty, democratic socialism."

(Traditional politicians give us no vision.)

Senate President Vicente "Tito" Sotto III, meantime, touted his 24 year-experience as a lawmaker.

"I am tried of making laws that are not implemented properly. Yun pong opisina ng pagka-Pangalawang Pangulo ay di ko po pagpapraktisan. Di po ako mangangapa. Pagtiwalaan niyo po ako, di kayo mapapahiya," he said.

(I won't practice in the Office of the Vice President. I won't stumble in the dark. Trust me and you won't regret it.)

Senator Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan, running mate of Vice President Leni Robredo, cited his experience as a farmer, lawmaker and food security secretary.

"Kulang ang ginagasta ng gobyerno para sa agrikultura at pangingisda. Pag tayo ay palarin bilang Vice President, malawak ang ating karanasan bilang dating senador, malawak ang karanasan ng 10 taong pagsasaka, malawak ang karanasan bilang naging kalihim ng food security secretary at kung kinakailangan pati pagiging presidente," he said.

(Government's funds for agriculture and fishing is not enough. If I become vice president, I have wide experience as a former senator, I have 10 years of experience as a farmer, as a food security secretary and if needed even becoming a president.)

"Sa araw ng halalan sa Mayo matapos ang mahabang kampanya at sa awa ng Diyos, sa vice presidential race nawa'y the last man standing is a farmer."

(On Election Day, after a long campaign, may the last man standing in the vice presidential race be a farmer.)

Dr. Willie Ong, who runs alongside Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso, said he wants to lengthen Filipinos' lives.

"Ang goal ko lang ay humaba ang buhay ninyo, yun lang po. Ngayon nakita natin, 2021--800,000 Filipinos namatay. Heart disease, COVID, diabetes, di ko masasabi magkakaroon pa ba ng pandemic surge, kakailangan ninyo ko? Magkakaroon ba ng nuclear war, kailangan ba natin tulungan ang kalusugan at iba pa," he said.

(My goal is just to lengthen your lives. In 2021, 800,000 Filipinos died of heart disease, COVID, diabetes. I can't say if there will be another surge, if you'll need me. Or if there will be a nuclear war and we need to focus on health, among others.)

Manny Lopez, meantime, said he would "pursue and continue supporting what is just and best for our country and our people."

Carlos Serapio said the Filipino public should recognize the power they hold and God.

"Dapat kilalanin ang kapangyarihang nasa atin, mga nakaluklok sa ating kalooban. Kilalanin nating merong Diyos na siyang nagbibigay liwanag sa'tin nang malaman natin paano tatakahakin ang kinabukasan, he said.

(We should recognize our power, of what's inside us. We should recognize God who gives us guidance on how to navigate our future.)