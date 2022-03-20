MANILA — Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio and Buhay Party-list Rep. Lito Atienza are not expected to attend the first vice presidential debate organized by the Commission on Elections later Sunday.

Only Walden Bello, Rizalito David, Manny Lopez, Willie Ong, Francis Pangilinan, Carlos Serapio, and Vicente Sotto III have committed to attend the first of two vice presidential debates sponsored by the poll body, Comelec spokesman James Jimenez had said last Sunday.

Atienza, running-mate of presidential candidate Sen. Manny Pacquiao, formally declined due to medical reasons while Duterte-Carpio, who is running alongside Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr, had said she has decided not to attend any of the debates in the run-up to the May 9 elections.

As of March 13, 6:00PM, 7 out of 9 Vice-Presidential candidates are confirmed to join the #PiliPinasDebates2022.



Mar. 19 / 20 - 1st Pres./VP Debate

Mar. 20 - VP Debate

Apr. 3 - 2nd Pres. Debate

Apr. 23/ 24 - VP/Pres. TownHall pic.twitter.com/64ndUUnE7r — James Jimenez (@jabjimenez) March 13, 2022

Despite their absence, the Comelec will still set up 9 lecterns on the stage, corresponding to the number of candidates for the second-highest elective post in the country.

Each vice presidential candidate can only bring 5 staff members to the venue, who will serve as audience members.

More than 30 police and traffic personnel are expected to be deployed in the venue in Pasay City for security and to monitor traffic.

The second vice presidential debate is scheduled April 23. It will have a town hall format.

The poll body earlier said candidates who would snub its debates would be disallowed from using their e-rally platform.

— Report from Reiniel Pawid, ABS-CBN News

