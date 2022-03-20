Senator Imee Marcos speaks to the media after the hearing of the Senate Committee on Electoral Reforms and People’s Participation held inside a restaurant in Intramuros, Manila on March 17, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Sen. Imee Marcos said Saturday it was better for her younger brother, presidential candidate Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr, to attend the debates organized by the Commission on Elections (Comelec).

In an interview with radio station DWIZ, Imee said people who tune into the debates are excited to hear from the candidates.

"Sa akin, sa tingin ko, maganda naman lumabas siya (Bongbong) kasi 'yong mga tao, sabik din makinig sa ating mga kandidato," she told radio station DWIZ.

(For me, I think it's better if he appears in the debates because the people are excited to hear from our candidates.)

Imee said she advised Bongbong, who is leading voter surveys, to attend the debates, "kahit hindi lahat, at least magpakita."

(Even if he doesn't attend all the debates. At least he shows up.)

"At the end of the day ate lang ako... puwede nating pagsabihan pero desisyon pa rin niya kung importante sa kanila," she added.

(At the end of the day I'm just the elder sister... I can advise him but it's his decision if it's important for them.)

The son and namesake of the former dictator said it was better for him to campaign than participate in debates, believing the former was a more effective way for him to communicate with the public.

Marcos Jr. earlier skipped debates organized by the Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster ng Pilipinas and CNN Philippines.

But he joined other events such as a presidential interview by DZRH and the debate by SMNI, which was founded by his supporter Pastor Apollo Quiboloy.

Marcos Jr. topped Pulse Asia's poll as the most preferred presidential candidate for the third month in a row in February, with 60 percent of 2,400 respondents saying they would vote for him if the May polls were held during the survey period from Feb. 18-23.

Aksyon Demokratiko presidential candidate Isko Moreno Domagoso's camp dismissed Pulse Asia's February 2022 survey results as "outdated", while the camp of Vice President Leni Robredo said she expected getting a higher score in the next survey on preferred presidential contenders.

