LOOK: Filipina, Ukrainian husband arrive in Manila

A Filipina and her Ukrainian husband arrived in Manila on March 19, 2022. Photo courtesy of the Department of Foreign Affairs

MANILA — A Filipina and her Ukrainian husband arrived in the Philippines Friday night after fleeing Ukraine, which is in conflict with Russia, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said.

The couple were from the Ukrainian port city of Odessa who fled to Moldova, assisted by the Philippine Honorary Consulate in the Moldovan capital Chisinau, the DFA said.

Members of the Philippine Embassy in Budapest, Hungary gave support for the couple's return to Manila, the department added.

As of March 17, the number of Filipinos who have been repatriated from Ukraine stood at 329.

Some 2.8 million people have fled Ukraine, according to the United Nations, which calls it Europe's fastest-growing refugee crisis since World War II.

Several Filipinos who have loved ones in Ukraine earlier called on the government to open the country to refugees.

Russia invaded Ukraine starting Feb. 14, drawing condemnation from majority of the UN member-states.