Presidential candidate former Sen. Bongbong Marcos answers questions from broadcaster Erwin Tulfo and acting presidential spokesperson Martin Andanar during a taped interview on state-run PTV-4 that aired on March 20, 2022. Screengrab from PTV

MANILA — Corruption cannot be wiped out as it is a human condition, 2022 presidential candidate Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. said in a taped interview that aired Saturday.

“Yung corruption, talagang hindi matitigil yan. Dahil as I keep reminding everyone, corruption is not a Filipino condition, it is a human condition,” Marcos said in the interview that was broadcast on PTV-4.

[You cannot stop corruption. Because as I keep reminding everyone, corruption is not a Filipino condition, it is a human condition.]

The interview was part of a new PTV program called “The Chatroom,” and was aired just an hour before the first Comelec-sponsored presidential debate that Marcos skipped.

“Meron talagang laging tao diyan na talagang hindi derecho mag-isip. Gusto talagang gumawa ng kalokohan,” said Marcos, whose family, according to the Presidential Commission on Good Government, allegedly amassed $5-$10 billion in ill-gotten wealth when his father and namesake became Philippine president.

[There are just people who cannot think straight and want to do some foolishness.]

Marcos, a former governor and Congressman of Ilocos Norte who also served in the Senate, said one of the best ways to fight corruption is to streamline the functions of government agencies to remove fixers at the lower level.

"At the high level of the government, ang talagang kailangan ay mamili ka ng magaling na tao, na alam mong hindi korap," he said.

(At the high level of the government, it's really important to choose a competent person who is not corrupt.)

He vowed there will be no “sacred cows” in his government if he is elected president in May.

“Kailangan mag-set ng example. Eh kami, hindi namin ginagawa 'yan. Huwag n'yong gagawin 'yan, kundi tanggal kayo. Hindi lang tanggal kayo, kundi ikukulong ka namin,” he said.

[We have to set an example. We don’t do corruption, so don’t do it or else we will kick you out of the service. Not just kick out, but we will have you imprisoned.]

Marcos’ mother, former first lady Imelda Marcos, was found guilty in 7 counts of graft in November 2018 for using her Cabinet position to maintain Swiss bank accounts during the Marcos regime.

She was sentenced to imprisonment of not less than 42 years – six to 11 years for each count of graft, but has yet to serve jail time after the Sandiganbayan allowed her to post bail pending her appeal.

ON ECONOMY, HEALTHCARE, AND THE WAR IN UKRAINE

Marcos also shared his thoughts on some issues, including the economy, healthcare, and the invasion of Ukrainian.

“Kung bubuhayin natin yung ekonomiya, kailangan mayroon tayong investment. I'm not only talking about foreign investment, pati local investment,” he said.

[If we were to revive the economy, there has to be investments. I’m not only talking about foreign investment, but also local investment.]

He said people he interacts with during his campaign activities convey to him their desire for jobs.

The former senator added that if he wins the presidency, he expects to see the results of his administration during the time of his successor.

“Kung magawa natin lahat ng gusto nating gawin, hindi naman makikita ang resulta after 6 years eh. Baka after [my] administration, doon pa makikita,” he said.

[Even if we accomplish all that we want to do in my administration, the results won’t be seen right after six years. It will show only after.]

Marcos said the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis is “worrisome,” but noted that the Philippines need not be in conflict with other countries.

As regards the country’s healthcare system, he said he regrets that the country hasn’t been able to build a big public hospital since 1985.

“Walang bago, and how long is that? That's too long… Proponent talaga ako ng RHU (Rural Health Unit) na bawat clustered barangay ay mayroong clinic. Pinupuntahan ng doktor, pinupuntahan ng nurse, pinupuntahan ng midwife,” Marcos said.

[There’s no new hospital. And how long has that been? That’s too long. I’m a proponent of the RHU, where every clustered barangay would have its own clinic that is being visited by doctors, nurses, and midwives.]

ON RUNNING-MATE SARA DUTERTE-CARPIO

Marcos said in the interview that he chose Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio as his running-mate because of her local, grassroots experience.

“Talagang tinitignan ko pinaka-grassroots na sitwasyon. Wag na natin pag-usapan yung mga highfalutin ideas. Bigyan na muna natin ng trabaho ang mga tao,” he said.

[I really look at the situation in the grassroots. Let’s not talk about highfalutin ideas. Let’s give people jobs.]

The vice presidential candidacy of Duterte-Carpio surprised his father, President Rodrigo Duterte, who acknowledged that she was a preferred presidential candidate based on surveys.

Duterte, who has yet to endorse a presidential aspirant, described Marcos as spoiled and a weak leader.

Marcos, 64, is the frontrunner in pre-election presidential surveys and has decided not to participate in some debates, saying he prefers to directly engage with the people.

FROM THE ARCHIVES