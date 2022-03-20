Photos by Mark Demayo and Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA — Fed up with the absence of UniTeam candidates Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos and Sara Duterte-Carpio in the debates, vice presidential candidate Walden Bello on Sunday dedicated a song to the tandem.

Instead of answering the question if it would be more effective to have only one anti-corruption agency, Bello decided to sing "Where Are You" by Frank Sinatra and asked the late dictator's son to pay his tax liabilities.

"This is meant specifically for Sara (Duterte-Carpio) and Bongbong Marcos and I’ll sing, Frank Sinatra. Where are you, where did you go without me, I thought you cared about me," Bello said as he serenaded the crowd.

"Where are you? Nasaan ka? Nasaan ang pera? Ibalik mo na ang pera. Ibalik mo na. That’s for Marcos Jr. P203 billion you owe it to the Filipino people. Give it back," he added.

(Where are you? Where is the money? Return the money. Return it.)

During the first vice presidential debate organized by the Commission on Elections, Bello repeatedly questioned the absence of Marcos and Duterte-Carpio in the debate.

When asked if he was in favor of tandem-voting, Bello answered the question but was the first to air their concern about the absence of their rival.

"I think that it is good to have 2 candidates may be from opposite parties, I guess. I don’t see that as really bad. It can create some sort of good dynamics in terms of the executive. But I really would like to hear from Sara (Duterte-Carpio). I don’t know why [she] doesn’t appear here in this debate. Face the Filipino people," he said.

Other candidates like Rizalito David and Sen. Kiko Pangilinan followed suit but Bello warned that he was tempted to leave the debate because of the absence of the 2 candidates.

"This is becoming a big joke. The Sara (Duterte-Carpio) is not with us. We’re slashing one another for her benefit. I mean, the Commission on Elections should do something about this," Bello said.

"Commissioner, chair, maaari ba, (maybe) you penalize these two people (Bongbong) Marcos and Sara Duterte, not showing themselves up to the Filipino people with their programs, so that masuri (analyze) po ng Filipino people ‘yung kanilang record, kung ano po ‘yung (what their) programs nila (are)," he added.

Bello said penalizing no-show candidates by barring them from the e-rallies of Comelec is not enough.

"‘Yung ginagawa ho niyong penalty, hindi sasama sa e-rally, my God, ang hina po niyon. We need stronger penalties for these people. Kasi ho, this is so undemocratic that they’re not here, I’m tempted to walk out right now because precisely we’re making fools of ourselves without this person who is just clapping there. Mr. Chair, can you answer this. We need your answer. You are the Commission on Elections you can penalize these two jokers, Marcos and Duterte are not showing up," he said.

(The penalty you are giving, that you will include them in the e-rallies, my God, that is weak.)

"They’re spitting in the face of the Filipino people. Can you say something to them right now? Tell them to show up. I’m really pissed off that these two jokers are not here. We can't show their records, they have to show up so that the Filipino people can judge otherwise this is a f*cking big joke."

Bello earlier said that a possible lack of programs for the Filipino people may have something to do with Duterte-Carpio's refusal to attend debates among the Halalan 2022 vice presidential candidates.

Both Marcos and Duterte-Carpio refused to join debates, noting that they would like to focus on their campaign trail.