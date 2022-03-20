A jeepney driver refills his gas tank at a station in Manila on March 15, 2022. Motorists and commuters continue to struggle as oil prices continue to skyrocket. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The government will distribute another round of subsidy for public transport drivers and delivery riders, and discounts for the agriculture sector in April, the Department of Budget and Management said Sunday.

Another P2.5 billion has been allotted for the subsidy of public utility vehicle (PUV) drivers and P600 million for the agriculture sector, to help them cope with the rising prices of petroleum products, said Acting Budget Secretary Tina Rose Marie Canda.

"Mayroon pa silang inaasahan next month," Canda told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

(They can expect another assistance next month.)

This month, the government began distributing the first tranche of the subsidies. More than 377,000 public utility vehicle drivers are expected to receive P6,500 each while those in the agriculture sector will get P3,000.

Canda could not determine yet if the government will have a third or fourth round of fuel subsidies, saying it depends if oil prices will continue to increase.

She also refused to give a timeline on the distribution of the P200 monthly subsidy for poor families, but assured that such financial assistance would be given.

"Maaaring ibigay ng April or May, depende kasi sa certification ng [Bureau of the] Treasury," she said.

(That may be given in April or May, depending on the certification from the Treasury.)

President Rodrigo Duterte earlier approved of the finance department's recommendation to provide P200 monthly subsidy to the "bottom 50 percent of all Filipino households" for a year instead of suspending fuel excise taxes amid the skyrocketing oil prices.

Canda said the P33.1 billion allotted for the cash aid will come from unprogrammed appropriations under the national budget.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) will handle the distribution of the subsidy.

"Ang hindi ko lang alam [ay] kung papano ito madi-distribute ng DSWD, kung gagawin ba ito quarterly o initial na bigay medyo malaki," Canda said.

(What I don't know is how the DSWD will distribute it, if they'll make it quarterly or give an initial large amount.)

"Matrabaho naman kasi kung every month naglalabas ang DSWD ng P200. So baka lump sum nang lump sum ang gagawin nila," she added.

(It would be laborious if the DSWD releases P200 every month, so it may be given in lump sums.)

After 11 consecutive weeks of oil price hikes, the local industry will implement a rollback in the coming week, the first for 2022.

Industry estimates show that oil companies may lower their prices of diesel by P11 to P11.70 per liter, gasoline by P6 to P6.20 per liter, and kerosene by P8.70 to P8.80 per liter.