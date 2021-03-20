PNP records 35th COVID-19 death, warns vs self-medication

PNP's 35th COVID-19 fatality succumbed to the disease at the V. Luna Medical Center in Quezon City on March 18. According to the PNP, the officer had self-medicated on paracetamol two weeks prior to his death. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Philippine National Police on Saturday said it has recorded another death among its ranks due to COVID-19, bringing the total for the force to 35.

In a statement, the PNP said the latest fatality, a 54-year-old male assigned in Metro Manila, died at the V. Luna Medical Center in Quezon City on March 18.

"We would like to extend our sincerest condolences to the bereaved family and assure them that all benefits and assistance will be given", Police Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, officer-in-charge of the PNP, said in the statement.

Eleazar is overseeing the PNP while its chief Gen. Debold Sinas is in quarantine after his COVID-19 diagnosis.

The officer who died was recorded to have had fever, cough, and "self medicated with paracetamol" two weeks prior to his death, the PNP said.

On March 18, he was rushed to VLMC after he experienced difficulty breathing at around 8 in the morning, and had been subject to a swab test upon admission. The swab test later came out positive, according to the PNP.

He was found without heartbeat a few hours later— at around 11:30 a.m. — and was pronounced dead at 11:59 in the morning.

The PNP reminded its officers to immediately seek medical attention when they catch symptoms linked to COVID-19 such as fever, cough, or flu and warned against self-medicatiion.

"I would like to reiterate to all our police officers that if you have fever, cough or flu immediately submit yourself to the nearest hospital and have your swab tests done, we are still battling the unseen enemy, always be cautious on your health status and do not do self-medication", Eleazar said.

The PNP on March 19 recorded a total 1,239 active cases among its ranks, with a cumulative 12,898 confirmed cases. Its officers are frontliners in the COVID-19 fight, manning checkpoint, enforcing lockdowns and doing contact tracing.

On March 11, Sinas was announced to have contracted COVID-19. He may also face raps after he allegedly skipped health screening when he visited Calapan City the day he was confirmed positive for the virus.

