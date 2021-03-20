PGH says health workers tired, may seek 'timeout' if COVID-19 surge continues

MANILA - The Philippine General Hospital is not ruling out the possibility of asking for a timeout, or the enforcement of if COVID-19 cases continue to increase, its spokesman said Saturday.

“Hindi pa po kami humihingi ng timeout pero nadadama na namin 'yung sipa ulit. At the same time, pilay kami dahil may ilan kaming health care workers na may sakit so naapektuhan 'yung aming pagma-man ng aming mga post so medyo nakakaramdam na rin ng pagod so there is a possibility baka kung talagang medyo umaapaw na humingi rin kami ng timeout,” del Rosario said.

(We have yet to ask for a timeout but were already feeling the spike in cases. At the same time, we are understaffed because we have health care workers who are sick and that affected us in manning our posts, we feel tired so there’s a possibility, if this spills over, that we'll ask for a timeout.)

In an interview on TeleRadyo, Del Rosario said they are concerned about projections that COVID-19 cases could further increase by the end of the month even with the enforcement of a unified curfew in Metro Manila.

He said that although majority of cases are mild, according to the Department of Health, they still see many patients trooping to hospitals.

The Philippines recorded it's highest ever single-day tally on Friday with over 7,000 cases.

At the height of virus cases in August last year, medical workers appealed for a timeout as the country's health system struggled to respond to the surge. This prompted government to enforce a two-week modified enhanced community quarantine in Metro Manila to contain the virus spread.

“Parang ‘di pa po namin nararamdaman dahil patuloy pa pagdagsa ng mga pasyente sa PGH. Marami ang nasa waiting list. Sa ngayon nasa 164 patients ang naka-admit,” he said.

(We have yet to feel the effects of the curfew as we continue to see many people going to the PGH. Many are on the waitlist. Currently, 164 patients are admitted.)



Del Rosario said they had to expand their operations to accommodate patients. From 180 beds, they expanded their COVID bed capacity to 225.

Even their intensive care unit is full, he said.



But aside from COVID-19 patients, they also need to look after those sick with other diseases.

“Apela ngayon ng PGH na tulungan kami ng ibang ospital na tanggapin 'yung ibang may non-COVID diagnosis, sa kanila muna. 'Wag na muna nilang ipadala sa amin dahil ngayon po ay naka-focus kami sa COVID,” he said.

(The PGH is appealing for help from other hospitals to take in non-COVID diagnosis. Don’t bring them to us because we are focused on COVID.)

The Philippines' highest daily record tally of new COVID-19 cases was reported Friday at 7,103, with Metro Manila still leading the number of new infections at 3,779.

