NEW RECORD HIGH: PH logs highest daily tally with 7,999 more COVID-19 cases

People walk past a reminder to observe minimum health protocols on a pedestrian bridge along Taft Avenue in Pasay City on March 15, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Philippines on Saturday posted a new record-high of single-day infections at 7,999, with the number of active infections also the highest in over 7 months just as health workers and experts warn of a looming health crisis over a fresh surge.

The additional number of infections pushed the country's total to 656,056, breaking the record 7,103 new cases reported just the day before.

This is also the second straight day that new COVID-19 cases exceeded 7,000, data showed. The new peak came as the Philippines marked a year under lockdown.

Active cases reached 80,642, the highest number of active infections since Aug. 15 last year, when the country had 83,109, according to the ABS-CBN Data Analytics team.

This is also the second highest number of active infections since the pandemic started, ABS-CBN Data Analytics head Edson Guido said.

The health department recorded 597 additional recoveries. Recoveries are now at 562,484.

Meanwhile, 30 more deaths were recorded, raising the death toll due to the virus to 12,930.

The day's figure does not include results from 6 laboratories that failed to submit data to the COVID-19 Data Repository System on Friday.

The OCTA Research group earlier in the day projected daily infections to reach 10,000 by the end of March should infections become uncontrollable.

Metro Manila, which is under general community quarantine, remains as the virus epicenter. The cities in the region have been tallying the bulk of newly-recorded cases in recent weeks, and enforced surgical lockdowns, curfews, and a liquor ban, among other restrictions, in a bid to arrest the surge.

Health authorities earlier said the surge in cases is due to loose compliance with quarantine restrictions, vaccine optimism and the spread of new highly transmissible variants.

Health care workers have, meanwhile, expressed exhaustion and low morale due to the renewed rise in cases, which they are fighting in the frontlines.



RELATED VIDEO: