DFA: Another COVID-19 death, 7 new cases recorded among Filipinos abroad

MANILA—The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Friday said another Filipino abroad died due to COVID-19, bringing the total number of such fatalities to 1,045.

Seven more foreign-based Filipinos were also diagnosed with COVID-19, raising the cumulative total to 15,948, the DFA said in a statement.

The total recoveries or Filipino patients discharged from hospital overseas stood at 9,666. The active cases are at 5,237.

As of posting time, 89 countries or territories have registered COVID-19 cases involving Filipinos.

The Middle East/Africa region has the most number of cases with 8,882, followed by Europe with 3,189. The Asia-Pacific Region, meanwhile, has logged 2,987, while the Americas has 890.

19 March 2021



In the Philippines, 648,066 have been infected. Its health department reported 7,103 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, the highest recorded daily tally in the country.

The country's COVID-19 deaths rose by 13 to 12,900 since the pathogen spread beginning January 2020, while total recoveries reached 561,902. Active cases are at 35,508.

According to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, almost 122 million have been infected by COVID-19 globally, which first emerged in Wuhan, China late 2019. The disease has claimed 2.7 million lives, while some 69 million already recovered.

