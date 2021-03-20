DFA: 19 more Filipinos abroad sick with COVID-19, 2 new deaths recorded

Travelers wearing personal protective equipment as a precaution against COVID-19 arrive at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) in Parañaque City on March 17, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) recorded 19 more Filipinos abroad infected with COVID-19, with 2 additional deaths.

Saturday's new figure raised the number of Pinoys hit by the virus outside the country to 15,967.

Remaining active infections among them stood at 5,229, the agency said.

The virus, which emerged in Wuhan late in 2019, claimed 2 more lives, bringing the death toll due to COVID-19 among Filipinos abroad to 1,047.

The fatality rate remained at 6.56 percent, said the DFA.

Recoveries, meanwhile, increased by 25 to 9,691. The total number of recoveries increased to 60.69 percent compared from last week, the agency added.

Here in the Philippines, the Department of Health reported earlier in the day a record-high number of new COVID-19 cases at 7,999. This is the second straight day and the first time that new infections exceeded 7,000.

This came as the country rolled out its vaccination program, prioritizing front line medical workers, the elderly, and some of the country's armed personnel.

